Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Scenic Announces 2021 Kimberley Season on Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse Raft Point

Scenic Group has announced the details for its 2021 Kimberley cruise season onboard the Scenic Eclipse.

According to a press release, the new program features two 11-day Kimberley handcrafted Discovery Voyages itineraries, operating between Darwin and Broome, with departures from June 19 to August 8, 2021.

“We are very proud to bring Scenic Eclipse to our waters for the first time, providing Australians with the opportunity to experience the world’s benchmark in six-star ultra-luxury cruising. Scenic Eclipse’s innovative and intimate yacht design provides a wealth of world-class facilities, choice of dining, relaxation and wellness, combined with the unrivaled exploration of The Kimberley region remarkable coastline,” said Group General Manager Sales & Marketing for Australasia, Anthony Laver.

“Whether it’s soaring above in our two Airbus HJ130-T2 helicopters or exploring by Zodiac with an expert Discovery Team, our guests will have the ultimate truly all-inclusive ‘ultra-luxury meets discovery’ experience,” he added.

Guests during the Australian season will be the first to enjoy the latest innovations on the 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse, Scenic said. These include the addition of new cabanas and a Panorama Bar on Deck 10, the reimagined Yacht Club, Asian fusion dining with the new Night Market @ Koko’s and culinary masterclasses at Epicure. Scenic’s investments into technology and sustainability will also allow exploring Kimberley’s sensitive sea beds without dropping anchor.

“We look forward to welcoming guests onboard, for this truly once in a lifetime exploration of the Kimberley and ultra-luxury experience,” the cruise line said.

