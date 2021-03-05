A Look at the Specialty Restaurants on Carnival Cruise Line Ships

Carnival Cruise Line vessels offer a wide variety of alternative dining choices aboard.

Here's a look at some of the key dining venues on Carnival ships:

Guy’s Burger Joint

Price: Included

Specialty: Hamburgers

Guy’s Burger Joint (pictured above) a creation of restaurateur Guy Fieri, is available fleetwide. This Carnival favorite serves fresh-off-the-grill burgers and hand-cut fries in a poolside area. It also has a dedicated toppings bar. The venue is included in the cruise price.

Cucina del Capitano

Price: $15 per person

Specialty: Italian

For a flat fee, guests can enjoy a genuine Italian experience at Cucina del Capitano. This trattoria-styled restaurant was inspired by the childhood memories of Carnival’s Italian captains and officers. It serves Italian meals including spaghetti, braciola and meatballs.

BlueIguana Cantina

Price: Included

Specialty: Mexican

Carnival’s Mexican eatery BlueIguana offers freshly made tacos and burritos, homemade tortillas and more. The cantina is open for breakfast and lunch and available fleetwide – including aboard the new Carnival Mardi Gras.

Seafood Shack

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Seafood

Designed as a New England-style seaside spot, the Seafood Shack is open for lunch and dinner and has an a la carte menu with lobster rolls, fish and chips, fried shrimp and more. The venue is located poolside and is currently available on 13 Carnival ships.

Bonsai Sushi

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Japanese

According to Carnival, Bonsai Sushi offers an "affordable menu of delectable sushi and sashimi."

As the company’s Japanese restaurant, it also serves regional soups, rolls, sides and desserts, as well as sakes and other specialties.

Emeril’s Bistro 1396

Price: A la carte

Specialty: New Orleans-inspired/Creole cuisine

Emeril’s Bistro 1396 is a special part of the Mardi Gras’ new French Quarter that serves New Orleans specialties – including fried oysters, BBQ shrimp, duck & sausage gumbo, po-boys, muffuletta sandwiches, fresh ceviche and more. The venue was created in partnership with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and has a la carte pricing.

Big Chicken

Price: Included

Specialty: Fried Chicken

Big Chicken, one of Carnival’s latest dining venue additions, is debuting on the new Mardi Gras. It was developed in partnership with the brand ambassador Shaquille O'Neal.

The takeaway eatery offers a choice of chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken strips, fried chicken baskets and more. The venue is included in the cruise price and is open for lunch and dinner.

Pizza Pirate

Price: Included

Specialty: Pizzeria

Pizza Pirate is included in the cruise price, open 24/7, and available on 14 different ships. Like Carnival's other signature pizzeria Pizzaria del Capitano, Pizza Pirate serves handmade pizza prepared with Italian flour and fresh mozzarella. Options include Margherita, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Quattro Formaggi and more.

Steakhouses

Price: $38 per person

Specialty: Steakhouse

While present onboard most of Carnival's fleet, steakhouses' names vary from ship to ship. According to the company, all of them offer a memorable culinary experience, combining Carnival’s unique style with a classic steakhouse menu. Options include Cowboy Steak, Filet Mignon, New York Strip and more.