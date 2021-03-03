Tradewind Voyages Announces Itinerary Changes

The UK-based cruise line, Tradewind Voyages, has made several changes to its 2021 program onboard the Golden Horizon in order to comply with the government’s travel restrictions. This was announced in a press release.

“It is of course disappointing to have to change our itineraries due to the restrictions imposed to combat the global pandemic, but I am sure that the new voyages and destinations will be of great interest to our guests and travel agent partners. All the team at Tradewind Voyages are very excited to be taking delivery of the Golden Horizon in Portsmouth on June 22 before she starts her global journey,” said Jeremy McKenna, Tradewind Voyages’ sales and marketing director.

According to the press release, the company’s inaugural cruise will now be an “Eastern Coastal Contrasts” voyage from Harwich on July 1 and all voyages in that month will be in UK waters.

Following the inaugural voyage, Golden Horizon will embark on a “Scotland East to West” journey from Leith (Edinburgh) on July 6, followed by a “West Coast Gems of Scotland” cruise from Greenock (Glasgow) on July 15, a “Maritime Cities of the North West” voyage from Greenock on July 21 and a “Rounding the South West” peninsula voyage from Liverpool on July 25.

From Aug. 4, voyages from the UK will remain as previously published, starting with ‘English South Coast and Islands’ from Harwich and onwards to the Norwegian Fjords and Denmark. Once Golden Horizon has crossed the Mediterranean there will be three Adriatic Voyages including visits to Venice and Split. These voyages will be named the “Owners Collection” as Split is the birthplace of Golden Horizon, the company said.

There are also a number of changes to their Maritime Silk Route voyages which will be replaced by a series of collections including All Inclusive Dubai, comprising of two voyages in the Arabian Gulf and the Indonesian Islands Collection which, in turn, includes “A passage to Singapore”, sailing directly from Dubai to Singapore over 14 nights.

All passengers booked on affected voyages are being contacted directly or through their travel agent and are being offered either a full refund or the chance to switch to an alternative voyage, the cruise line said. All guests are being offered a 10 percent discount on a future voyage.