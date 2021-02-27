Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Leaves the Shipyard

The Odyssey of the Seas left Meyer Werft on Saturday morning, backwards, for her Ems River Conveyance en route to Eemshaven, Netherlands.

The carefully-timed transit see the ship travel backwards on the river, scheduled against tides and water levels, using the assistance of multiple tugboats.

The ship is under the careful eye of a team of river pilots from Emden who have become experts at moving new cruise ships from Meyer Werft on the river.

With the ship close to being finished, the Quantum-Ultra class vessel will next head to the North Sea for a set of sea trials, essentially test drives where the ship's performance parameters and systems will be checked.

Schedule:

Saturday, 27 February 2021

approx. 03:30 Ship in waiting position (Papenburg)

approx. 04:00 Passing the sea lock (Papenburg)

approx. 08:45 Passing the Friesenbrücke (Weener)

approx. 12:00 Passing the Jann-Berghaus Brücke (Leer)

Sunday, 28 February 2021

approx. 00:30 Passage Ems barrier (Gandersum)

approx. 01:00 Ship turning