Regent Announces Additional Complimentary Land Programs

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering guests the chance to enhance and extend their vacation by up to six nights in a range of exotic destinations across Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand and South America, with the Free Extended Explorations program. The offer was announced in a press release.

According to Regent, the program offers 13 complimentary pre- and post-cruise land programs that can bookend 22 voyages onboard the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Voyager – sailing between October 2021 and March 2022.

The shore programs, which range between two and three nights in length, showcase destination “must-sees” while revealing local hidden treasures in iconic locales including Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

For example, guests could enhance a 10-night cruise onboard the Seven Seas Voyager sailing Feb. 19, 2022 by enjoying a free three-night pre-cruise Authentic Buenos Aires land program, as well as a free three-night post-cruise A Passion for Rioland program, creating a truly immersive, 16-night luxury travel experience.

Other land programs include the Sacred & Scenic Tokyo tour, which visits the most significant Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines in Tokyo on a celebration of Japan’s spiritual heritage; and a Winelands and Wildlife tour from Cape Town, South Africa, which combines wine tasting and big game viewing.

Guests who do not wish to take advantage of one or both of the free land programs can opt to receive savings of up to $3,000 per suite, the cruise line said.

“One of the joys of travel is being completely immersed in a new culture, being able to learn about different histories, taste new flavors and discover different ways of life,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “After being starved of these simple pleasures for so long, we wanted to offer our guests the opportunity to make up for lost time and maximize their next vacation with immersive exploration experiences at no extra cost to them. FREE Extended Explorations means they can do this while enjoying the highest standards of personalized service, as well as an ever-expanding list of complimentary luxury amenities.”

According to the press release, FREE Extended Explorations also offers 50 percent reduced deposits and is applicable to bookings made between March 1 and 31, 2021.