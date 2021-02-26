Port Coral Construction Is Underway for New State-of-the-Art Cruise Facility in Belize

Construction is underway for Port Coral as Stake Bank Enterprise Limited announced the arrival of the vessels carrying the crews and equipment that will construct the dual megaship piers in Belize.

When ready in the first quarter of 2022, the piers will be able to accommodate four of the world’s largest cruise ships at the same time, and provide a new and attractive option to Western Caribbean cruise itineraries.

The facility on Stake Bank Island has been fully approved and permitted as a cruise port and is appropriately named Port Coral.

Intercoastal Marine, with offices in Chile and Panama, emerged as the winner of the bidding process and is now officially contracted to build the piers. This company is well known for successfully constructing many huge over-the-water piers and has come highly recommended by the cruise industry.

The news marks a historic day for Belize and especially Belize City, which will see the start of the construction of its first dedicated cruise ship facility, a long time in the making.

Stake Bank Enterprise Limited officials said they are very excited to bring this huge investment to Belize and noted the jobs it has created since construction started.

At present the large buildings, the massive swimming pool, the shopping plaza and land improvements are under construction employing hundreds of hard-working Belizeans.

Stake Bank Enterprise Limited will soon be requesting rental applications for the various commercial spaces in the area.