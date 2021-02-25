DNV GL Joins Smart Maritime Network

DNV GL has announced in a press release that it has joined the Smart Maritime Network, an initiative “dedicated to supporting collaboration and standardization in the development of IT systems for the shipping sector.”

According to the press release, DNV GL has been working to take advantage of the opportunities created by digitalization to offer new services and ways of working that enhance the customer experience, improve quality and are more efficient.

Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, the head of DNV GL’s Maritime Incubator, and Magnus Lande, the head of APAC for Veracity by DNV GL, will also join the Smart Maritime Council.

“Shipping is in the midst of a tectonic shift towards digitalization – towards being able to access and utilize the massive amount of information the industry generates every day in digital format. This will impact all facets of the maritime industry, including ship classification,” Vartdal said.

“In order to fully exploit this opportunity, we need the industry to work together. Especially when it comes to agreeing on issues relating to standardization and governance. We need these foundations to be able to effectively share and utilize data for the benefit of the whole industry. This is why we are so pleased to be part of the Smart Maritime Network, because having an active and focused forum for facilitating this industry cooperation is essential,” he added.

Lande – who heads DNV GL’s APAC for Veracity, an entity that delivers data platform services targeted to the Maritime and Energy industries – said that the Smart Maritime Network was “highly relative” for the company.

“Veracity aims to make it easier for organizations in the maritime industry to undergo their digital transformation, by offering a platform for storage of high security data with safe sharing mechanisms, data contextualized according to industry standards and easy access to sector-specific applications… For us, the Smart Maritime Network is highly relevant as it will affect how fast the maritime industry can move forward in deriving full value from its data,” Lande said.

According to the press release, the goal of the Smart Maritime Network is to provide a platform to “promote the benefits of enhanced integration and data sharing among stakeholders within the maritime and transport logistics sectors, informing and educating the industry on technological developments and innovations while providing wider opportunities for relationship building and knowledge sharing.”