Windstar Outlines New Restart Timeline

Windstar Cruises has outlined a new return-to-service timeline for its fleet of small ships.

"We are carefully assessing multiple factors impacting our timing to resume operations. With the information we have today on COVID transmission rates, travel restrictions and government regulations, many uncertainties remain. We have made the decision to postpone our resumption of operations from May to June 2021. We will re-start cruise operations in a phased manner with the initial cruises having reduced guest occupancy, some modified itineraries, and enhanced health and safety protocols," the company said.

Ship By Ship:

Wind Spirit – June 10, 2021 – Tahiti

Star Breeze – June 19, 2021 – Caribbean

Wind Star – June 19, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Surf – June 29, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Legend – July 4, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Pride – July 14, 2021 – Northern Europe/Iceland

Affected guests will receive either an FCC valued at 125% of monies paid to Windstar or a 100% refund.

"In our preparations to return to sailing, we continue to review and update our health and safety practices including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, additional medical staff on board, flexible indoor and outdoor dining, and crew training. Our new Beyond Ordinary Care program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout our yachts. Learn more about these measures here," the company said.