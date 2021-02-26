Cruise Ships Back in Service March 2021 Update

A number of cruise ships are sailing in March, while more plan to start operations in a phased-in approach in Europe later this month.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in March:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: World Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360

Built: 2017

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: 7 and 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: 14 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari

Status: Set to cruise on March 27.

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Status: First cruise on March 20

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2012

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, La Palma, Funchal and Lanzarote

Status: Set to cruise later in March

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAstella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192

Built: 2013

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 20, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAsol

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2011

Homeport: Rotterdam (Holland)

Itinerary: 7 nights to Southampton, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Hamburg

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 25, 2021

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Hobart (Australia)

Itinerary: Tasmania

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2019

Homeport: Freemantle and Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Abrolhos Islands and the Coral Coast

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 10, 2021

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Perth (Australia)

Itinerary: South West Australia

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)

Ship: Asuka II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Venus Cruise

Ship: Pacific Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680

Built: 1998

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kansai (Japan)

Itinerary: Two- to ten-night cruises to Japanese ports

Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 28, 2021

Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions

Ship: Spirit of Enderby

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50

Built: 1984

Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)

Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Ponant

Ship: Le Lapérouse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 184

Built: 2017

Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley region

Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 18, 2021