Cruise Ships Back in Service March 2021 Update

A number of cruise ships are sailing in March, while more plan to start operations in a phased-in approach in Europe later this month.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in March:
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: Explorer Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856
Built: 1999
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: World Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360
Built: 2017
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: 7 and 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2018
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: 14 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari
Status: Set to cruise on March 27.
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote
Status: First cruise on March 20
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAmar
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2012
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, La Palma, Funchal and Lanzarote
Status: Set to cruise later in March
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAstella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192
Built: 2013
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 20, 2021
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAsol
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2011
Homeport: Rotterdam (Holland)
Itinerary: 7 nights to Southampton, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Hamburg
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 25, 2021
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Hobart (Australia)
Itinerary: Tasmania
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2019
Homeport: Freemantle and Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Abrolhos Islands and the Coral Coast
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on March 10, 2021
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Perth (Australia)
Itinerary: South West Australia
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)
Ship: Asuka II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Venus Cruise
Ship: Pacific Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680
Built: 1998
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kansai (Japan)
Itinerary: Two- to ten-night cruises to Japanese ports
Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 28, 2021
Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions
Ship: Spirit of Enderby
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50
Built: 1984
Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)
Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Lapérouse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 184
Built: 2017
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley region
Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 18, 2021