40 New Luxury Cruise Ships Are Coming

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Endeavor
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Capacity: 270 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Evrima
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Navigator
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Emerald
Ship: Azzurra
Capacity: 100 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Ship: Venture
Capacity: 264 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Silver Dawn
Capacity: 596 Guests
Delivery: 2021
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Traveller
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 264 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Polaris
Capacity: 378 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Seeker
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Neptune
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Mars
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 600 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Scenic
Ship: Eclipse II
Capacity: 228 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Mississippi
Capacity: 386 Guests
Delivery: 2022
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 800 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Regent
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 750 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 600 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Adventurer
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Discoverer
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023
Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2024
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2024
Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2025
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2025
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2025
Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2026
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2026
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2026
Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2027