Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

40 New Luxury Cruise Ships Are Coming

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Endeavor
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Capacity: 270 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Evrima
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2021

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Navigator
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Azzurra

Cruise Line: Emerald
Ship: Azzurra
Capacity: 100 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Ship: Venture
Capacity: 264 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Silver Dawn

Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Silver Dawn
Capacity: 596 Guests
Delivery: 2021

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2022

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Traveller
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 264 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Viking Octantis

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Polaris
Capacity: 378 Guests
Delivery: 2022

World Navigator

 Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Seeker
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Viking Neptune

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Neptune
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Viking Mars

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Viking Mars
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Silversea

Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 600 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Paul Gauguin

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Paul Gauguin

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 230 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Eclipse II

Cruise Line: Scenic
Ship: Eclipse II
Capacity: 228 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Mississippi

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Mississippi
Capacity: 386 Guests
Delivery: 2022

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 298 Guests
Delivery: 2023

Crystal

Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 800 Guests
Delivery: 2023

msc cruises

Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2023

Regent

Cruise Line: Regent
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 750 Guests
Delivery: 2023

Viking

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2023

Silversea

Cruise Line: Silversea
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 600 Guests
Delivery: 2023

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Adventurer
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean
Ship: World Discoverer
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023

Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 200 Guests
Delivery: 2023

msc cruises

Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2024

viking sky

 Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2024

msc cruises

Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2025

JMP VIKING LONDON 4

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2025

VIKING SKY TROMSO CHRISTENING 0028

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2025

msc cruises

Cruise Line: MSC
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 1000 Guests
Delivery: 2026

VIKING SEA 2

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2026

Viking Boston Departure 8

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2026

VIKING SEA 2

Cruise Line: Viking
Ship: Newbuild
Capacity: 930 Guests
Delivery: 2027

 

