American Queen Steamboat and Victory Announce Strong Bookings

American Duchess

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines announced they had reached a company milestone following the release of the 2023 season last week, the furthest in advance the lines have ever released a season.

The companies said that January and February 2021 bookings are over 35 percent higher than November and December 2020 bookings, according to a  press release.

Both cruise lines opened reservations for the 2023 season on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with highlights including Victory Cruise Lines’ two expedition vessels, the Ocean Victory and Ocean Discoverer, both sailing Alaska for the first time

February 2021 is projected to be the strongest booking month for the company in the past year.

“Opening the 2023 season for American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, we received strong group inquiries from international and domestic markets,” said Bob Salmon, Senior Vice President of Sales. “There is an unwavering desire for discovery among travelers, from markets near and far, eager to plan multiple holidays years in advance.”

Popular itineraries booked early for 2023 include the Mighty Mississippi sailing from St. Paul to New Orleans on the American Queen in September and the always in demand Memphis to New Orleans sailings, which also sparked interest for available dates in 2021 and 2022.

 

