2023 World Cruises Get More Creative

Cruise lines are seeing record demand for 2023 world cruises, with sailings quickly selling out and even breaking booking records. Itinerary planners have gotten even more creative, finding new routes, new ports and adding more overnight calls.
Here are five unique 2023 world cruises available to book:
Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Ship: Insignia
Date: January 15, 2023
Length: 179 nights
Ports: 96
Cheapest Price: $41,599
Homeport: San Francisco
Oceania’s traditional 180-day world cruise is back in 2023. The trip, which sold out in just 24 hours, will visit 96 ports in 33 countries across four continents.
Overnight stays are planned in 20 destinations – including Cape Town and Yangon, where the Insignia is set to be docked for three entire days.
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Coral Princess
Date: June 4, 2023
Length: 107 nights
Ports: 44
Cheapest Price: $20,604
Homeport: Sydney
The Coral Princess will be the only ship to sail a world cruise from Australia in 2023. The vessel, operated by Princess Cruises, will depart Sydney on June 4, returning to the same port 107 days and 44 ports of call later. The classic itinerary includes visits to 26 countries on six continents, including 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas
Ship: Seven Seas Mariner
Date: January 7, 2023
Length: 143 nights
Ports: 72
Cheapest Price: $81,119
Homeport: Miami to Barcelona
Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas is offering the most expensive world cruise in 2023. With 143 nights, the journey goes from Miami to Barcelona, visiting 72 ports in-between. The itinerary has a focus on Asia and Africa, with several unusual ports of call, such as Lome (Togo), Takoradi (Ghana) and Mayotte (Comoros).
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Deliziosa
Date: January 11, 2023
Length: 116 nights
Ports: 49
Cheapest Price: $15,339
Homeport: Savona
Costa’s 2023 world cruise offers an exclusive itinerary with a focus on the Americas and Africa and crossing the Atlantic twice. The 116-night trip includes a unique visit to St. Helena, a remote island located in the middle of the Atlantic. Other itinerary highlights include the Seychelles and Madagascar.
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Neptune
Date: December 22, 2022
Length: 137 nights
Ports: 58
Cheapest Price: $49,995
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Greenwich
In 2023, Viking Cruises will offer a world cruise on its brand-new ship, the Viking Neptune. The vessel – currently under construction in Italy – is set to debut just a few weeks before the trip starts. During the 137-night cruise, guests will visit 58 ports around the globe, with a special focus on the Asia-Pacific region, where most of the calls take place.