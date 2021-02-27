2023 World Cruises Get More Creative

Cruise lines are seeing record demand for 2023 world cruises, with sailings quickly selling out and even breaking booking records. Itinerary planners have gotten even more creative, finding new routes, new ports and adding more overnight calls.

Here are five unique 2023 world cruises available to book:

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Ship: Insignia

Date: January 15, 2023

Length: 179 nights

Ports: 96

Cheapest Price: $41,599

Homeport: San Francisco

Oceania’s traditional 180-day world cruise is back in 2023. The trip, which sold out in just 24 hours, will visit 96 ports in 33 countries across four continents.

Overnight stays are planned in 20 destinations – including Cape Town and Yangon, where the Insignia is set to be docked for three entire days.

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Coral Princess

Date: June 4, 2023

Length: 107 nights

Ports: 44

Cheapest Price: $20,604

Homeport: Sydney

The Coral Princess will be the only ship to sail a world cruise from Australia in 2023. The vessel, operated by Princess Cruises, will depart Sydney on June 4, returning to the same port 107 days and 44 ports of call later. The classic itinerary includes visits to 26 countries on six continents, including 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Ship: Seven Seas Mariner

Date: January 7, 2023

Length: 143 nights

Ports: 72

Cheapest Price: $81,119

Homeport: Miami to Barcelona

Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas is offering the most expensive world cruise in 2023. With 143 nights, the journey goes from Miami to Barcelona, visiting 72 ports in-between. The itinerary has a focus on Asia and Africa, with several unusual ports of call, such as Lome (Togo), Takoradi (Ghana) and Mayotte (Comoros).

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Date: January 11, 2023

Length: 116 nights

Ports: 49

Cheapest Price: $15,339

Homeport: Savona

Costa’s 2023 world cruise offers an exclusive itinerary with a focus on the Americas and Africa and crossing the Atlantic twice. The 116-night trip includes a unique visit to St. Helena, a remote island located in the middle of the Atlantic. Other itinerary highlights include the Seychelles and Madagascar.

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Neptune

Date: December 22, 2022

Length: 137 nights

Ports: 58

Cheapest Price: $49,995

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Greenwich

In 2023, Viking Cruises will offer a world cruise on its brand-new ship, the Viking Neptune. The vessel – currently under construction in Italy – is set to debut just a few weeks before the trip starts. During the 137-night cruise, guests will visit 58 ports around the globe, with a special focus on the Asia-Pacific region, where most of the calls take place.