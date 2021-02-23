American Cruise Lines Adds Sixth Ship To Pacific Northwest

American Cruise Lines has announced that it now has six ships in the Pacific Northwest for 2021, with four of them operating on the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

The American Harmony, one of the Line’s modern riverboats, successfully completed her recent journey from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest via the Panama Canal.

The newest addition to American’s Columbia River fleet comes at the same time as the cruise line is preparing to introduce two more new modern riverboats to the Mississippi River.

According to a press release, in 2021, American Cruise Lines looks forward to the safe return of cruising and is planning a record number of cruises for personalized explorations around the country.

Upon arrival in Astoria, Oregon, the American Harmony joined her modern series sister-ship American Song, along with two of the line’s classic paddlewheelers, the American Pride and the Queen of the West. All four riverboats will remain in Astoria to complete final preparations for the 2021 season.

American’s cruises on the Columbia and Snake Rivers explore from the mouth of the Pacific in Astoria, Oregon, to the country’s deepest canyon in Clarkston, Washington. 2021 cruises include a new palate of active excursions and onboard inclusions from wine tastings to evening entertainment.

In the press release, American said that it will continue its rapid growth by introducing its fifth modern riverboat and 14th ship in early 2022, following the 2021 debuts of the American Jazz and the American Melody on the Mississippi River.