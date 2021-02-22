CDC Cruise Rules May Be Just Days Away; Volunteer Sailings Next?

"We're just literally waiting," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, of technical regulations expected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will provide a clear path for cruise lines to operate again in the U.S.

Having issued the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for Cruise Ships in late October, the CDC has yet to release referenced technical regulations which will define a return to service.

Those regulations now may just around the corner, according to Bayley, who said it could be coming in days, speaking on Royal Caribbean's year-end and fourth quarter business update call on Monday morning.

The next step is then trial sailings with volunteers cruising, Bayley noted, adding the company had seen some 250,000 volunteer sign ups.

Bayley noted the communication and dialogue between the industry and the CDC has been productive, and it has been a relatively open process.