Quantum of the Seas Passenger Capacity May Be Increased from Singapore

Quantum of the Seas

Sailing short cruises from Singapore, passenger capacity aboard the Quantum of the Seas may be increased from 50 percent to 65 percent in the coming weeks, according to Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

The ship can take 4,100 guests at 100 percent double occupancy, but has had to trim that number due to new health regulations. 

Speaking on the company's year-end and fourth quarter business update call on Monday morning, Bayley said there were ongoing talks to increase capacity on the ship, which has been serving the domestic market in Singapore since December.

He also noted a "surprising" amount of new-to-cruise bookings for the sailings from Marina Bay in Singapore. 

Bayley said there were a number of technologies that have helped the company restart in Singapore, including e-mustering (avoiding crowding) as well as technology for contact tracing on the ship. 

And now the operation out of Singapore could be used as a base for restarting in the U.S., said Bayley, who added the CDC had asked for further information and data on the company's sailing from Singapore. 

