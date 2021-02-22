Royal Caribbean Group Reports 2020 Results and Provides Business Update

Royal Caribbean Group today reported financial results for the fiscal year of 2020 and commented on the business considering the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a painful and profound impact on our world and our business; unquestionably, this crisis is the most difficult in the company's history. But we have been impressed and grateful for the resourcefulness and agility of our team in responding to these unprecedented challenges. More importantly, we remain confident about the ability of our company to recover and return to the positive trajectory we were on previously," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO. "We are encouraged to see the sharp decline in cases and the growing availability of vaccines. We can't wait to get back to the business of showing people the world and making great memories."

Of note, Royal Caribbean said it estimates its cash burn to be, on average, in the range of approximately $250 million to $290 million per month during a prolonged suspension of operations.

Full Year 2020 results:

As part of the global containment effort resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company implemented a voluntary suspension of its cruise operations beginning March 13, 2020, which has been extended for most ships through at least April 30, 2021.

For the full year, the company reported US GAAP Net Loss of $(5.8) billion or $(27.05) per share compared to US GAAP Net Income of $1.9 billion or $8.95 per share in the prior year. The company also reported Adjusted Net Loss of $(3.9) billion or $(18.31) per share for full year 2020 compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.0 billion or $9.54 per share in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2020 results:

US GAAP Net Loss for the fourth quarter was $(1.4) billion or $(6.09) per share and Adjusted Net Loss was $(1.1) billion or $(5.02) per share. Last year, US GAAP Net Income was $273.1 million or $1.30 per share, and Adjusted Net Income was $297.4 million or $1.42 per share for the fourth quarter.

The Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 are the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

"These results reflect the staggering impact that the pandemic brought to our company and the whole industry during 2020," said Jason T. Liberty, executive vice president and CFO. "I want to thank all our teams who have risen to the occasion, managing through the toughest year in Royal Caribbean's history."

Health & Safety Protocols, Business Update

The company announced it continues to work and collaborate with the Healthy Sail Panel, epidemiologists, health authorities and various governments around the globe to ensure a healthy and safe return to cruising for guests, crew and the communities visited. While the situation remains highly fluid, knowledge of the virus and how it spreads continues to improve.

The company said has already begun some limited operations. For example, in December, Quantum of the Seas started operating out of Singapore. In addition, the TUI Cruises affiliate has had three vessels operating in the Canary Islands since November.

"Guests are sharing very positive reviews and we are also seeing a higher proportion of first-time cruisers than expected. We believe that these cruises, even before the availability of vaccines, are helping us learn and demonstrate to others how we can operate successfully under the current COVID-19 environment," noted Fain.

The company also continues to prepare and develop its plan to meet the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for US sailings. While the framework represents an important step to return to service, many uncertainties remain as to the specifics, timing, and cost of implementing its requirements. Overall, and due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the company expects to re-start its global cruise operation in a phased manner with the initial cruises having reduced guest occupancy, modified itineraries and enhanced health and safety protocols.

On January 29, 2021, the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Azamara brand in an all-cash transaction for $201 million. The deal includes Azamara's three-ship fleet and associated intellectual property.

Update on Liquidity Actions and Ongoing Uses of Cash

Since the suspension of its global cruise operation, the company said it took aggressive actions to enhance its liquidity through significant cost and capital reductions, cash preservation measures and by obtaining additional financing. During 2020, the company raised approximately $9.3 billion of new capital through a combination of bond issuances, common stock public offerings and other loan facilities.

The company estimates its cash burn to be, on average, in the range of approximately $250 million to $290 million per month during a prolonged suspension of operations. T

As the cruise line starts returning its fleet into service, it has (with respect to existing operations) and will incur incremental spend as it brings the ships out of their various levels of layup, returns the crew to the vessels, takes the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the recommended protocols and gears up its sales and marketing activities.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of approximately $4.4 billion, including $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a $0.7 billion commitment from a 364-day facility.

The average monthly cash burn rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was consistent with the previously announced range.

"We remain focused on improving our liquidity position, managing our operating expenditures and ensuring that our family of brands is ready for the return to service," noted Liberty. "We are well positioned to emerge competitively stronger and are eager to start delivering world class vacations – which we expect will lead back to compelling returns and a strong balance sheet."

Update on Bookings

Booking activity for the second half of 2021 is aligned with the company's anticipated resumption of cruising. Pricing on these bookings is higher than 2019 both including and excluding the dilutive impact of future cruise credits (FCCs).

While the brands are still in the process of opening for sale the remainder of their 2022/2023 seasons, first and second quarter 2022 sailings have been open for some time. Cumulative advance bookings for the first half of 2022 are within historical ranges and at higher prices. This was achieved with minimal sales and marketing spend which the company believes highlights a strong long-term demand for cruising.

Since the last business update, approximately 75% of bookings made for 2021 are new and 25% are due to the redemption of FCCs and the "Lift & Shift" program. The company continues to provide guests on suspended sailings with the option to request a refund, to receive an FCC, or to "lift & shift" their booking to the following year.

As of December 31,2020, the company had $1.8 billion in customer deposits of which 50% are related to FCCs. Since the suspension of operations, approximately 53% of the guests booked on cancelled sailings have requested cash refunds.