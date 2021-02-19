Cruise Ship Drydock Lloyd Werft Could Close Down

Ships at Lloyd Werft

Lloyd Werft may be shutting down at the end the year, according to German news sources.

The shipyard, which is a key cruise ship drydock and has been involved in newbuildings over the years, was acquired by Genting in 2015.

With the pandemic having a negative effect on the global cruise industry, the yard's workforce was informed on Friday that the yard may close at the end of the year due to a significant downturn in business.

Workers were also asked to enter into negotiations to help keep the yard open. German news reports also said that there is a prospective buyer for the yard.

 

