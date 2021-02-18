MSC Reveals New Details on MSC Seashore

With just six months until the MSC Seashore launches in August in the Mediterranean and nine months until her arrival in the U.S. in Miami, MSC Cruises has revealed a number of new features on the first Seaside EVO-class ship.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises commented: “With each new ship we build, MSC Cruises continues to innovate and push design boundaries. MSC Seashore represents an evolution of the Seaside class as an extended and further enriched ship. 65 percent of the public areas have been reimagined to create something truly unique for our guests. The new aft design has allowed us to introduce a brand-new lounge, Cabaret Rouge, spanning two decks with panoramic views of the sea, offering new entertainment experiences. The specialty restaurant experience has been completely redesigned with the Chef’s Court on deck 8, making this a go-to destination for bars and restaurants. Each of the pools have been enhanced including an impressive double-deck extended magrodome pool and an incredible Infinity pool at the aft.

"We continue to innovate not only in terms of our design and guest experience but also with our use of cutting-edge technology. MSC Seashore will be the first cruise ship in the world to feature a new air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri. ‘Safe Air’, uses UV-C lamp technology eliminating 99% of viruses and bacteria to guarantee clean and safe air for guests and crew. As part of our ongoing commitment to the environment and our journey towards total decarbonization, MSC Seashore will also be equipped with the latest-generation environmental technology with improvements to energy efficiency, the latest systems to reduce air emissions, as well as an advanced waste water treatment system with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.”

At 339 meters the ship will become the longest ship in the fleet and will be the largest ship ever to be built in Italy by Fincantieri.

Stand-out design features include the glass-floored Bridge of Sighs located at the unique vantage point on deck 16, 72 ft. above the Infinity Pool on deck 8.

The pool experience on MSC Seashore is new with enhancements and new features for all six pools offering everything from thrills and adventure for younger guests through to stylish poolside relaxation for those looking to unwind on board.

The aft pool has been redesigned to create an Infinity Pool, which now extends right up to the very end of the aft, with a glass wall offering uninterrupted views of the ocean

The ship will also introduce a new location for the Chef’s Court that houses the five specialty restaurants, which will be moved to Deck 8. This new positioning of the specialty restaurants allows for the restaurants to have an improved sea view and MSC Cruises’ signature steakhouse, Butcher's Cut, will offer for the first-time outdoor seating and al fresco dining on the waterfront promenade.

Located on the coveted foredecks on the ships, spanning four decks and providing sweeping sea views, the MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seashore will become the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet.

Key Highlights:

• 13,000 sqm (≈139,930 sq. ft.) of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing

• Six swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool and two new Infinity Whirlpools

• An expansive 540 meter-long (≈1,772 ft.-long) waterfront promenade close to the water.

• The largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club spanning 3,000 sqm (≈32,292 sq. ft.) over four decks with two palatial new Owners Suites

• 11 different types of staterooms and suites with balconies, including the coveted aft suites, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies offering up to 15 sqm (≈161 sq. ft.) of private terrace and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools