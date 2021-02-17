Shorepower is Coming to PortMiami

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that Miami-Dade County signed a joint statement with six cruise companies – Carnival Cruise Lines, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean International, and Virgin Voyages – and Florida Power and Light to bring shorepower to PortMiami.

The letter is a first step to begin the process of implementing shorepower at PortMiami.

According to a statement, the Mayor's office will convene a working group with representatives of each company to work toward an initial installation and eventually a full rollout in the years to come. Entrepreneur and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is helping lead this initiative as a volunteer special advisor focused on the future of cruising, working with the Mayor's office, the Port, and cruise companies to shape a more resilient cruise industry.

"This is a major win for our Port, the environment, the entire region, and the state of Florida, and I’m incredibly proud to deliver on my commitment to bring shore power to our community with this initiative. The goal is to make PortMiami the first seaport in the State of Florida and the southeastern United States to provide shore power hookup – not just the cruise capital of the world but a leader in sustainability," said Mayor Levine Cava.

“I’m proud to work with Mayor Levine Cava, her team, and our cruise partners on this milestone initiative for Miami-Dade. I’m looking forward to working with the County to build a more resilient future for our cruising industry and springboard our economic recovery, as we look to the safe return of cruising in coming months," said Mayor Philip Levine.