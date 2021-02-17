Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Aurora Expeditions Launches 2022-2023 Antarctica Season

Kayaking by the Greg Mortimer at Port Lockroy (Photo: Al Bakker)

Aurora Expeditions has launched its Antarctic 2022-2023 summer season with 26 itineraries, the cruise line has announced in a press release.

With the upcoming addition of the Sylvia Earle to the fleet, the season will mark the highest number of trips Aurora Expeditions has operated in one Antarctic season.

“With one of the most diverse and immersive activity programs in the polar regions, the new Antarctic expeditions will feature several exhilarating add-ons to allow expeditioners to create their perfect bucket list experience! These include snorkeling, diving, ice camping, Shackleton’s Crossing, ski touring, kayaking, snow shoeing and more,” Aurora Expeditions wrote in the press release.

Travelers booking and depositing an Antarctic itinerary before March 31, 2021, can receive up to 30 percent off the voyage.

