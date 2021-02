Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled its own version of the popular Monopoly board game in partnership with Hasbro.

Launched on Feb. 16, 2021, the board game is available in Carnival's online store for $39.95. with the first units shipping later this month.

The limited edition game has a Carnival and cruise twist, with properties having Carnival ship features and other nautical themes, such as port taxes and even cruise director announcements.