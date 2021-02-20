Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

The Latest Dates: When MSC Cruises Ships May Start Sailing

MSC Seaside at Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises is back in operation in Europe again soon and hopes to see a gradual phased-in return to service elsewhere in Europe and globally. 

A look at the expected first sailing of each MSC Cruises ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: May 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: March 31, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai to Yokohama
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Cay, Cozumel and Costa Maya  

MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: April 29, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona and Marseille   

MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

MSC Lirica  
Capacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split and Rijeka

MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 3, 2021
Homeport: Genoa to Southampton
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Vigo, Ferrol and Bilbao

MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas, Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona  

MSC Opera 
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: March 27, 2021
Homeport: Trieste
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Zadar, Split, Kotor, Corfu and Bari

MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 15, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Santorini, Chania, Corfu and Dubrovnik

 

MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Mykonos, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: April 18, 2021
Homeport: Hamburg
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Kirkwall and Invergordon

MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: April 11, 2021
Homeport: Lisbon to Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cádiz, Barcelona, Genoa and Marseille

MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: March 29, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Valencia and Marseille

MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 24, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Sarande, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: April 20, 2021
Homeport: Genoa to Kiel
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Lisbon, La Coruña and Rotterdam

MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: April 16, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ajaccio, Barcelona and Marseille

