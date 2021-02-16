AIDA Announces Start of Season on March 20

AIDA Cruises has announced that it will open its 2021 cruise season starting March 20 with the AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands.

The German cruise line said that the Canaries is a favorite "fly and cruise" vacation for German travelers looking to enjoy the region's "eternal spring" weather and unique destinations.

This comes just days after the German government extended its lockdown until March 7. On January 8, AIDA postponed its cruises until March 6.

All guests whose sailings were affected by the further postponement will be contacted “immediately,” the cruise line said.

The "AIDA promise," which offers guests flexibility and security in planning, is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 31, 2021.