Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

AIDA Announces Start of Season on March 20

aidaperla1

AIDA Cruises has announced that it will open its 2021 cruise season starting March 20 with the AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands.

The German cruise line said that the Canaries is a favorite "fly and cruise" vacation for German travelers looking to enjoy the region's "eternal spring" weather and unique destinations.

This comes just days after the German government extended its lockdown until March 7. On January 8, AIDA postponed its cruises until March 6.

All guests whose sailings were affected by the further postponement will be contacted “immediately,” the cruise line said.

The "AIDA promise," which offers guests flexibility and security in planning, is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 31, 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report