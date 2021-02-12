Two New SunStone Ships Complete Sea Trials

SunStone Ships has announced the the successful completion of sea trials for the Ocean Victory and Ocean Explorer, the third and fourth generation Infinity-class newbuildings.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: "We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the continued COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

On January 22, the sea trials began on the Ocean Victory and Ocean Explorer (CMHI 196-3 and CMHI 196-4). Sea trials consisted of five days of intense testing of each vessels system while underway in the South China Sea.

Over 150 people were onboard each vessel during the trials, including personnel from the shipyard, Bureau Veritas (class society), managers crew (CMI), and SunStone Marine Advisors.

Both vessels completed successful sea trials just prior to the Chinese New Year.

The Ocean Explorer is set to sail for Vantage travel, while the Ocean Victory will split her time between Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.

Sunstone's new Infinity-class Vessels are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130 to 200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with safe return to port, dynamic positioning and zero speed stabilizers.

SunStone Newbuild Schedule: