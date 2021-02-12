Royal Caribbean Announces 2022-2023 Northeast Program from NYC and Boston

Royal Caribbean International announced it 2022-2023 program aboard the Adventure, Anthem and Voyager of the Seas sailing from New York (Bayonne) and Boston on sailings from four to 11 nights.

The new sailings from the Northeast departing from May 2022 to April 2023 are now open for sale.

The Adventure of the Seas will return to Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey to sail a combination of itineraries to Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada.

New York will also see the return of the Anthem of the Seas when it arrives from Southampton, England in October 2022. The ship will set out on seven-night cruises to The Bahamas that include full days in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Guests looking for extended time in the tropics can opt for one of Anthem’s 11-night southern Caribbean sailings to iconic isles such as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.

The Voyager of the Seas will make her Boston debut, including seven-night sailings to Canada, including Saint John, Halifax, as well as Bar Harbor and Portland. There is also a seven-night cruise with stops in the Dominican Republic and St. Thomas as well as a day at Perfect Day at CocoCay.