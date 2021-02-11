Swan Hellenic Names Second Ship SH Vega as Keel Is Laid

SH Vega Keel Laying

The second Swan Hellenic will carry the name SH Vega, following the SH Minerva's entry into service later this year, the new cruise company said in a statement.

In addition, the keel was laid for the SH Vega at Helsinki Shipyard.

The keel-laying ceremony included the customary placement of coins, with Helsinki Shipyard Project Manager Jonas Packalén, Lloyd´s Register representative Jukka Hujanen and Helsinki Shipyard Chairman Victor Olerskiy doing the honors.

Named after the first vessel to navigate the Arctic Northeast Passage, the new ship represents the next generation of polar expedition vessels, according to the company, having been designed for worldwide cruising with a strong focus on high-latitude areas. The SH Vega will feature a 5-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction, 3-megawatt max. battery package and PC5 ice-strengthened hull.

SH Vega Block Arrival

SH Minerva, the first ship in the series, will be delivered in November 2021, while Vega is due early the following year.

The third vessel, which will be somewhat larger than her sisters, is scheduled for delivery just months later, towards the end of 2022.

“Newbuilds Minerva and Vega are designed for extreme weather conditions, from the heavy ice of the polar regions to the heat and humidity of the tropics. And they’re naturally designed to respect the sensitive ecosystems of the unspoilt regions they explore,” commented Project Manager Jonas Packalén.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito added: “Delivering to such a demanding schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards is a fantastic achievement. We’re honoured and thrilled to take Swan Hellenic into its next chapter with such fine ships and look forward to welcoming you on board to see what others don’t!”

 

