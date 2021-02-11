Virgin Voyages Giving Away 2,021 Free Cruises

Virgin Voyages today announced the launch of its new “Shipload of Love” commitment, giving away 2,021 cruises on the new Scarlet Lady.

Virgin said in a press release that this initiative is meant to pay tribute to "those who have impacted our lives in a meaningful way," with nominations set to open soon for those that may be deserving of a free trip.

Entrants will be asked to submit a short video on the Shipload of Love website, sharing their personal nomination and demonstrating why their nominee should sail on the Shipload of Love. Virgin will open up the first 1,000 nominations this Sunday, Feb. 14.

Shipload of Love will formally launch on Valentine’s Day, also coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the delivery of the brand's first ship, the Scarlet Lady, which is slated to start service this coming May.

"No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked," the company said. "Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place. To honor the personal heroes that exist in our lives in a multitude of ways, Virgin Voyages is giving away a real Shipload of Love, starting with an open call to nominate a person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the vacation of a lifetime."

Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2021. In addition to submitting a video on the Virgin Voyages website, participants are also encouraged to share the love across their social channels.

Virgin said it will soon have news on its third newbuild unveiling her name and new itineraries early in 2021 as well as news on the fleet Guardian and Spirit.