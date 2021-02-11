Meet Rob, the First Humanoid Robot Bartender at Sea from MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has revealed details about its futuristic MSC Starship Club featuring Rob, the first-ever humanoid, robotic bartender at sea.

According to a press release, the MSC Starship Club will be exclusively available onboard the line’s newest flagship MSC Virtuosa, which will be in service from Apr. 16, 2021.

“This integrated bar and entertainment experience … includes 3D holograms, an immersive digital art wall and a 12-seater infinity digital interactive table, giving guests the possibility to explore space with their own personalized galactic tour,” the cruise line wrote.

According to MSC, Rob will mix and serve his signature cocktails – alcoholic and non-alcoholic – and various personalized drinks, while engaging the guests with his human-like expressions for a “fully immersive bar experience.”

“Rob’s skills and emotional responsiveness combined with bartenders dressed as if they had just stepped out of a sci-fi movie supported by the immersive surroundings and technology will ensure that the MSC Starship Club is a must-visit attraction for all ages,” MSC announced.

To order drinks, guests will have to use “specifically designed vertical digital cockpits.”

“Rob will then get to work and use all of his customized robotic skills to prepare the cocktails – pouring spirits, juices and syrups; shaking, building or stirring the concoctions; garnishing,” the cruise line wrote.

Preparing drinks is not Rob’s only talent. He can speak an impressive eight languages – English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese – according to the language chosen when the guest makes the order.

“(H)e also has a clear personality that evolves with the surrounding settings and atmospheres. He uses his LED face to convey emotion so that guests can enjoy his performance whilst they sip on their cocktail,” MSC stated.

The status of the cocktail preparation will be displayed through digital monitors within the area and a ticker-tape-style LED strip above the robotic island, the cruise line wrote.

“The cosmic cocktails are served in custom-designed futuristic glasses that can be collected as a lasting souvenir of the MSC Starship Club experience. Guests will be able to return to the club multiple times over the course of their cruise, experiencing a new interaction with Rob each time,” the cruise line explained.

According to MSC, the Starship Club took six years to make.

“(T)he Company has really pushed the boundaries with the engineering that has gone into making this a reality,” MSC wrote. “During this time, MSC Cruises has worked with leading experts from companies specializing in robotics and automation, interior design as well as entertainment and digital experience solutions to create a custom designed entertainment venue with a humanoid robot as the star.”

After completing a few three-, four- and five-night cruises in the Mediterranean from April 2021 onwards, the MSC Virtuosa will be deployed to Northern Europe in summer 2021 with a range of itineraries to the Norwegian fjords and Baltic capital cities.