Carnival Cruise Line Unveils More on Piazza Zone on New Mardi Gras

Marking National Pizza Day, Carnival Cruise Line today revealed additional details on La Piazza, what it called a stunning Italian-themed zone on its newest ship, the Mardi Gras, which is set to debut in May.

Carnival said the area is inspired by Italy's unique culture and delicious culinary offerings.

La Piazza will be home to a variety of new food and beverage outlets, as well as expanded versions of longtime Carnival favorites.

Designed to resemble a stroll through an Italian courtyard with red brick, streetlights and ornate iron and tile work, as well as murals of famous piazzas in Rome, Venice and other Italian cities, La Piazza also features touches like a Vespa scooter and a Fiat – both from 1972, the year of Carnival Cruise Line’s founding with the original Mardi Gras – positioned along the promenade, according to a press release.

New spaces include Bar della Rosa inspired by the country’s cafes with classic with classic Italian cocktails such as the Aperol Spritz, Italian wines sourced from regions across the country, Italian beers, as well as espresso and cappuccinos, all made with Lavazza coffee.

There’s also Piazza Panini with hand-pressed sandwiches like Salumeria stuffed with capicola, prosciutto, salami, provolone and roasted peppers, as well as the Peppe featuring mortadella, provolone, mozzarella, tomatoes and spicy olives. A number of deli favorites and desserts are offered as well.

The Mardi Gras will feature the largest Cucina del Capitano in the fleet, Carnival said, in a press release, with a menu of Italian favorites and a diverse wine list with selections that include Zonin Soave and Batasiolo Barolo, all enhanced by a décor featuring historical photos, artwork and memorabilia from Carnival’s officers, highlighted by colorful oil paintings of the the Mardi Gras and its namesake vessel that established Carnival Cruise Line in 1972.

Pizzeria del Capitano offering five varieties of freshly baked artisanal pizzas by the pie or by the slice available 24 hours a day, has also been expanded just for Mardi Gras. La Piazza’s delicious culinary offerings can be enjoyed inside at tables along the promenade or al fresco on the Lanai.