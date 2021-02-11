Where in the World Are the Royal Caribbean International Ships?

With its fleet still in lay up status apart from the Quantum of the Seas, which is sailing short cruises from Singapore, here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of February 11, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Papenburg, Germany

Still under construction, the Odyssey of the Seas is docked just outside Meyer Werft’s covered building hall. The vessel is being fitted out by the shipyard ahead of its inaugural cruise which is currently slated for May.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Spectrum of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore. Out of commercial service for over a year, the China-based vessel has been laid up in Asia since April 2020.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The world’s biggest cruise ship, the Symphony of the Seas is spending the operational pause around Florida. The vessel is presently in the Bahamas, near CocoCay.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

Similar to the Spectrum, the Ovation of the Seas is anchored off Singapore. Previously used on crew repatriation efforts, the Quantum-class vessel has been in Asia since leaving Australia in April.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Harmony of the Seas is presently anchored off CocoCay, Bahamas.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

After sailing to India on a crew repatriation voyage, the Anthem of the Seas arrived in France for drydock maintenance in July. Presently anchored off Southern England, the Quantum-class vessel has remained laid up in Europe ever since.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Quantum of the Seas is currently the only Royal Caribbean vessel in commercial service. One of the fleet’s Asia based ships, it is offering a program of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After doing a technical call in Port Canaveral in January, the Allure of the Seas is currently laid up in the Bahamas.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Oasis of the Seas is anchored on Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Independence of the Seas is another Royal Caribbean ship laid up in the Bahamas. After docking in CocoCay last week, the vessel is currently anchored at the Great Isaac Anchorage.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Presently sailing slowly off the Florida coast, the Liberty of the Seas is also laid up in the Bahamas. The vessel left Freeport on February 7 after a technical call.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Barbados

The Freedom of the Seas is laid- p in Barbados at the moment. The ship was in Bridgetown in January for a technical call.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

After visiting Southampton for a technical call last week, the Jewel of the Seas is now anchored in England’s Poole Bay.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas is presently anchored in Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Barbados

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Serenade of the Seas is near Barbados.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Navigator of the Seas left CocoCay on February 5 and is now sailing near Florida. The Voyager-class vessel is one of the several that are laid up around the Bahamas and south Florida.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

One of four Radiance-class ships, the Brilliance of the Seas is presently docked at the Port of Philipsburg, in St. Maarten.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Adventure of the Seas is in the St. Maarten area at the moment. The vessel left Philipsburg on February 8 and is now nearby.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Radiance of the Seas is anchored in Singapore along with the Spectrum of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After being drydocked in Europe back in August, the Explorer of the Seas returned to America earlier this year. Currently it is anchored in the Bahamas among other Royal Caribbean ships.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Singapore

Currently anchored inside the Port of Singapore, the Voyager of the Seas has been laid up in Asia since leaving Australia in April.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: The Caribbean

The Vision of the Seas was scheduled to arrive in San Juan on February 10 for a technical call.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Caribbean

After being used on crew repatriation voyages in the Caribbean, the Rhapsody of the Seas has been laid up in the region. Most recently, the vessel spent 30 days docked in the British Virgin Islands.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Laid up in the Caribbean, the Enchantment of the Seas is currently docked in the Port of Philipsburg, in St. Maarten.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Grandeur of the Seas is the fourth Royal Caribbean ship in St. Maarten. The vessel is presently docked in Philipsburg, along the Enchantment and the Brilliance. The Adventure of the Seas remains nearby. .