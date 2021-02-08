Cruise Demand Surges as Oceania World Cruise Sells Out in a Day

Oceania Insiginia

Oceania Cruises' 2023 world cruise sold out in one day, according to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which owns the Oceania Cruises brand along with Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Having been put on sale on Jan. 27, 2021, the voyage is now fully booked, with more than one third of all bookings coming from first time, new-to-brand guests, the company said.

Approximately 20 percent of world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage beyond 180 days up to a total of 218 days, according to the company. 

"Due to potential cancellations of cruise voyages and cancellation policies, bookings may not be representative of actual cruise revenues," NCLH said, in its statement. 

The 684-guest Insignia will sail the world cruise for Oceania, departing San Francisco on Jan. 15, 2023, and will call at 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide