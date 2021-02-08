Cruise Demand Surges as Oceania World Cruise Sells Out in a Day

Oceania Cruises' 2023 world cruise sold out in one day, according to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which owns the Oceania Cruises brand along with Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Having been put on sale on Jan. 27, 2021, the voyage is now fully booked, with more than one third of all bookings coming from first time, new-to-brand guests, the company said.

Approximately 20 percent of world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage beyond 180 days up to a total of 218 days, according to the company.

"Due to potential cancellations of cruise voyages and cancellation policies, bookings may not be representative of actual cruise revenues," NCLH said, in its statement.

The 684-guest Insignia will sail the world cruise for Oceania, departing San Francisco on Jan. 15, 2023, and will call at 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents.