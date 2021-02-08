Storylines Cruise Start Up Opens Miami Office

Storylines, which hopes to launch service with a residence-based cruise ship, has announced it has a new office in Miami.

The new location is in partnership with Italian interior design firm Made by TSI, the company said.

"Storylines residences are all customizable and our new office is where future residents can get involved in that process later this year. Residents will be able to meet with the designers and choose their interior options," the company said.

There will be displays showing the various color palettes, fabrics, furniture styles, fixtures and floor plans to choose from.

The office is a 3,000 square foot unit located at 888 Biscayne Blvd in downtown Miami in the Arquitectonica designed Marina Blue building.

Storylines also announced the appointment of Marco Spaziani as Director of Interiors.

Spaziani specializes in the niche market of luxury cruise ship and yacht interiors.

"I have been working closely with Shannon Lee at Storylines developing the interior design of the project along with Tillberg Design of Sweden. From the very beginning I was fascinating about this new concept of residential cruising. I believe we are entering into a new era of travel and Storylines has 100% captured what people need which is why we are so successful," said Spaziani.

Storylines' Chief Operating Officer Shannon Lee added:" This is exactly the location where Storylines needs to be right now, to collaborate directly with our interior design firm as we move into the build phase. We are thrilled with the quality of work that Marco and his firm provides."