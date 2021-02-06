Adventure Canada Forced to Cancel 2021 Cruise Program

Adventure Canada today announced the cancellation of its 2021 expedition season, as a result of the Government of Canada’s decision to extend the current ban on cruising in Canadian waters until February 28, 2022, according to a press release.

“Due to the news of this continued ban, as well as the ongoing uncertainty around international and domestic cruise travel, Adventure Canada has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our entire 2021 sailing season. It is a privilege to travel in the incredible regions that we do, and we are committed to doing so responsibly,” said Cedar Swan, CEO, Adventure Canada. “By proceeding with the utmost caution, especially to ensure the safety of our host communities, we know that one day we will be able to travel together again—safely, conscientiously, and enjoyably.”

“Out of respect for the health and wellbeing of all involved, particularly that of our valued community hosts, Adventure Canada genuinely supports this decision. We care deeply about the places we travel to and the people who travel with us, all of whom we consider part of the extended Adventure Canada family. The safety of our guests, community partners, expedition team, and crew is of utmost priority,” added Swan.

The company traditionally had offered a seasonal program on the Ocean Endeavour in the Canadian Arctic and Greenland,

The company said in its statement it is able to withstand a full season cancellation in 2021 and will offer a full suite of expeditions in 2022.