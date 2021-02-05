Regent Announces Executive Appointments in Global Marketing and PR

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the appointment of Caroline Smith as Vice President Global Marketing and James Arnold as Global Public Relations Director. The decision is effective immediately.

“Caroline and James’ proven leadership and experience will be critical as Regent Seven Seas Cruises prepares for its return to service,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

Smith, who has more than 15 years of strategic brand management and communications experience, will lead Regent’s global consumer marketing strategy and “drive worldwide preference among travelers for the unrivaled Regent experience.”

Prior to joining Regent in 2015, she was the head of product and marketing for a brand licensing supplier and the brand manager at a global confectionary company. She joined Regent as head of marketing for the Europe, Middle East and African markets (EMEA) and in subsequent roles has become essential in leading the company to success in creating and implementing leading marketing and business strategies, the cruise line said.

Smith, along with Janice Davidson, vice president of Creative & Brand, and Mike Moore, vice president of E-Commerce, now reports directly to Jason Montague, CEO and president at Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Arnold will provide strategic and tactical leadership in all aspects of media communications and public relations for Regent. Prior to joining Regent in 2020 as public relations manager for the EMEA market, Arnold spent four years as an independent PR consultant after managing public relations and trade communications in the UK for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Arnold will report to Caroline Smith.