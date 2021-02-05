See Which Cruise Lines Are Actually Sailing Right Now

A number of cruise lines have restarted operations with trimmed capacity and regional programs in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here's the latest list:

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean resumed service on December 1 with sailings in Asia. Based in Singapore, the Quantum of the Seas is offering cruises to nowhere for local residents.

With three- and four-night sailings, the program is slated to continue in the coming months.

Region: Asia – Singapore

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

Dream Cruises

Dream Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to resume operations back in July. Currently, the Asian cruise line has two ships in service, including the World Dream, which is offering short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. The 150,000-ton vessel is slated to offer longer itineraries to Korea and Thailand, starting in March.

Region: Asia – Taiwan and Singapore

Ships currently in service:

- Explorer Dream

- World Dream

TUI Cruises

Based in Germany, TUI Cruises resumed sailings in July. The cruise line prepared two vessels for its return, offering cruises to nowhere from Hamburg and Kiel. A third ship was later added to the lineup, sailing to Greece. Currently, the company is only sailing in the Canaries, with two vessels.

Region: Europe – Canaries

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 1

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

After sailing in Northern Europe during the summer, Hapag-Lloyd is currently offering cruises in the Canaries. The German cruise line is also planning a winter expedition program in Scandinavia, starting in March.

Region: Europe – Canaries

Ships currently in service:

- Europa 2

MSC Cruises

With the MSC Grandiosa, MSC Cruises has the biggest ship currently in service. The 175,000-ton vessel is sailing an itinerary in the Mediterranean since August. In October, the MSC Magnifica also started to sail, offering an alternative itinerary in the region. The operation had to be suspended a few weeks later but should be resumed in April in Greece on a different MSC ship.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

Aranui

Offering a service that mixes cargo shipping and cruising, Aranui Cruises is back in service since July. The line operates a single vessel, the 230-guest Aranui 5.

Region: Oceania - South Pacific

Ships currently in service:

- Aranui 5

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions restarted sailing in October with the Coral Discoverer. The Australia-based cruise line recently completed a season in Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland and is now offering itineraries to South Australia and Tasmania.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- Coral Discoverer

- Coral Adventurer (from February 10)

True North Cruises

Specializing in adventure cruises, True North was one of the first lines to resume service. Since its return in July, the True North has been offering cruises in Australia.

Region: Oceania - Australia

Ships currently in service:

- True North

Asuka Cruise

Offering short cruises to Japanese guests, Asuka Cruise reentered service in November. Asuka II, the line’s only vessel, sails from Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe, offering trips to other ports in Japan.

Region: Asia – Japan

Ships currently in service:

- Asuka II

Mitsui OSK

The 600-guest Nippon Maru returned to service in November, after several months laid up. The Japanese ship is now offering all-Japanese short cruises from Kobe and Yokohama.

Region: Asia – Japan

Ships currently in service:

- Nippon Maru

Venus Cruise

As other Japanese cruise lines, Venus Cruise resumed service with domestic sailings. Exclusive to the local public, the short cruises depart from Osaka, Nagoya, Kobe, Yokohama and Tokyo.

Region: Asia – Japan

Ships currently in service:

- Pacific Venus

Heritage Expeditions

Heritage Expeditions resumed domestic cruising in New Zealand back in November. An expedition vessel, the 50-passenger Spirit of Enderby is offering cruises from the Port of Bluff, sailing to local destinations.

Region: Oceania - New Zealand

Ships currently in service:

- Spirit of Enderby