Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

The Keel Is Laid for the Viking Mars

Viking Mars Keel Laying

The keel laying of the Viking Mars, the eighth 930-guest ocean ship for Torstein Hagen's Viking, took place at Fincantieri's Ancona facility on Thursday.

The ship is expected to join the Viking fleet in 2022.

Viking Mars Keel Laying

Similar to the other Viking ships, this vessel will be 47,800 tons and accommodate 930 guests in 465 cabins.

Fincantieri's partnership with Viking started in 2012, with the Viking Star debuting in 2015 and followed by the Viking Sea, Sky, Sun, Orion and Jupiter, with the Venus set to join this year.

Another nine ships are set to follow between 2022 and 2027.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today