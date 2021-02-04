The Keel Is Laid for the Viking Mars

The keel laying of the Viking Mars, the eighth 930-guest ocean ship for Torstein Hagen's Viking, took place at Fincantieri's Ancona facility on Thursday.

The ship is expected to join the Viking fleet in 2022.

Similar to the other Viking ships, this vessel will be 47,800 tons and accommodate 930 guests in 465 cabins.

Fincantieri's partnership with Viking started in 2012, with the Viking Star debuting in 2015 and followed by the Viking Sea, Sky, Sun, Orion and Jupiter, with the Venus set to join this year.

Another nine ships are set to follow between 2022 and 2027.