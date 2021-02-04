Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Pacific Encounter Gets P&O Australia Look

Pacific Encounter

Now sporting the P&O Cruises Australia livery and huge funnel logo, the Pacific Encounter (former Star Princess) has left the shipyard in Singapore after a wet dock.

The latest ship in P&O’s fleet departed wet dock looking forward to a bright cruising future having completed the start of her transformation including the installation of iconic P&O funnel logos -- each is 20 meters wide and eight meters high, according to a statement.

Pacific Encounter

During her time in Singapore, the Pacific Encounter’s public spaces, including its multi-story atrium, have been created in keeping with the stylish modern Australian décor and quirky features, which have become a trademark of the P&O fleet in recent years, the company said.

Popular dining outlets including the Waterfront Restaurant and Dragon Lady have been added with the Italian restaurant Angelo’s sporting iconic Sophia Loren artworks and beautiful drapery.

Continuing P&O Cruises’ ongoing food evolution, Pacific Encounter will offer new dining outlets from Australian chef and restaurateur, Luke Mangan, and traditional Neapolitan pizzeria from 400 Gradi by award-winning Melbourne chef Johnny Di Francesco.

"The fresh, modern look and feel of P&O Cruises is evident throughout the ship with stylish carpet, artworks, accessories and features gracing the ship’s many public spaces including the Encounter Hotel, the summer-inspired pub which is sure to be a favorite with guests," the company said. "Pacific Encounter will complete her renovations over coming months before joining Pacific Adventure and Pacific Explorer to comprise the P&O fleet. A bright future awaits the trio on the other side of the pandemic."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today