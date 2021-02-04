Pacific Encounter Gets P&O Australia Look

Now sporting the P&O Cruises Australia livery and huge funnel logo, the Pacific Encounter (former Star Princess) has left the shipyard in Singapore after a wet dock.

The latest ship in P&O’s fleet departed wet dock looking forward to a bright cruising future having completed the start of her transformation including the installation of iconic P&O funnel logos -- each is 20 meters wide and eight meters high, according to a statement.

During her time in Singapore, the Pacific Encounter’s public spaces, including its multi-story atrium, have been created in keeping with the stylish modern Australian décor and quirky features, which have become a trademark of the P&O fleet in recent years, the company said.

Popular dining outlets including the Waterfront Restaurant and Dragon Lady have been added with the Italian restaurant Angelo’s sporting iconic Sophia Loren artworks and beautiful drapery.

Continuing P&O Cruises’ ongoing food evolution, Pacific Encounter will offer new dining outlets from Australian chef and restaurateur, Luke Mangan, and traditional Neapolitan pizzeria from 400 Gradi by award-winning Melbourne chef Johnny Di Francesco.

"The fresh, modern look and feel of P&O Cruises is evident throughout the ship with stylish carpet, artworks, accessories and features gracing the ship’s many public spaces including the Encounter Hotel, the summer-inspired pub which is sure to be a favorite with guests," the company said. "Pacific Encounter will complete her renovations over coming months before joining Pacific Adventure and Pacific Explorer to comprise the P&O fleet. A bright future awaits the trio on the other side of the pandemic."