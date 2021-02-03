Did Seajets Buy the Majesty of the Seas from Royal Caribbean?

While Royal Caribbean Cruises announced in December it had sold the Empress and Majesty of the Seas to an undisclosed party based in Asia, it now appears the latter ship may now be owned by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.

Greek maritime news source Arxipelagos is reporting Seajets is the new owner of the 1992-built Majesty. The vessel also docked in Piraeus earlier this week for undisclosed reasons.

If true, it would another ship in the Marios Iliopoulos-led portfolio of Seajets, which has not commented on its strategy, but industry sources believe the company is looking to quickly charter, sell or scrap the ships depending on market conditions.

Other Ships Seajets Bought:

P&O Oceania (acquisition date: July 2020)

Holland America Maasdam (acquisition date: October 2020)

Holland America Veendam (acquisition date: October 2020)

P&O Pacific Aria (acquisition date: October 2020)

CMV Columbus (acquisition date: October 2020)

CMV Magellan (acquisition date: October 2020) (scrapped)

The Empress of the Seas, meanwhile, is heading to an Indian start up.