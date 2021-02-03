Atlas Ocean Voyages Named Approved Supplier by Cruise Planners

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that it been named an approved supplier of Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative.

Cruise Planners’ Travel Advisors can now recommend Atlas’ cruises as the World Navigator will debut this summer followed by four sister ships with delivery dates in 2022 and 2023.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is extremely pleased to be on Cruise Planners approved suppliers list since Cruise Planners Travel Advisors are tapped into the pulse of the market; are well-trained franchise owners; and have state-of-the-art sales tools,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships of the luxe-adventure cruise brand. “Cruise Planners’ award-winning Travel Advisors can recommend Atlas to clients who have seen it all and done it all. Atlas’ World Navigator will bring travelers on captivating luxe-adventure journeys for their highly anticipated return-to-cruise.”

“We are delighted to add Atlas Ocean Voyages to Cruise Planners’ rich portfolio of cruise vacation options,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. “We know there is a pent-up consumer demand for small ship and luxury travel options and our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages is another example of how we seek out the most distinctive and compelling travel experiences for our clients. We are confident our travel advisors will continue to provide savvy travelers with the best possible vacation options and love the unique destinations such as Ukraine, Bucharest, Egypt and The Holy Lands itineraries – to name a few.”