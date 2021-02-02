Former Royal Caribbean Ship Majesty of Seas Arrives in Piraeus

Royal Caribbean International's former Majesty of the Seas arrived in Piraeus on Monday, with the vessel having been sold from Royal Caribbean International to an undisclosed owner in December.

The ship was spotted at a pier next to the former Costa neoRomantica, now belonging to Celestyal Cruises as the Experience, and nearby the former Pacific Aria, which was sold to Seajets.

Since leaving the Royal Caribbean fleet, the Majesty of the Seas has seen its name shortened to Majesty and is officially owned by Saturn Oceanway Inc. with Campbell Cruise & Yacht Management Ltd. listed as the vessel manager.

Meanwhile, the Empress of the Seas was sold from Royal Caribbean International to a new Indian cruise start up, and data lists Campbell Cruise & Yacht Management Ltd. as the ship's manager,.