Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Former Royal Caribbean Ship Majesty of Seas Arrives in Piraeus

Majesty in Athens

Royal Caribbean International's former Majesty of the Seas arrived in Piraeus on Monday, with the vessel having been sold from Royal Caribbean International to an undisclosed owner in December. 

The ship was spotted at a pier next to the former Costa neoRomantica, now belonging to Celestyal Cruises as the Experience, and nearby the former Pacific Aria, which was sold to Seajets.

Since leaving the Royal Caribbean fleet, the Majesty of the Seas has seen its name shortened to Majesty and is officially owned by Saturn Oceanway Inc. with Campbell Cruise & Yacht Management Ltd. listed as the vessel manager.

Meanwhile, the Empress of the Seas was sold from Royal Caribbean International to a new Indian cruise start up, and data lists Campbell Cruise & Yacht Management Ltd. as the ship's manager,.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide