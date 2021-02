The former Sea Princess is now officially the Charming Princess, having received a new livery during a drydock in China.

The vessel was drydocked at China Merchants Industry Holding Co shipyard at Mazhou Island, according to Crew Center.

Also appearing on the ship is the brand Forsee Cruises. The vessel was sold by Carnival Corporation to Sanya International Cruise Development Co. in 2020.

Cruises are expected to start in May aboard the 1998-built ship.