New Ship Preview: MSC Seashore

At 339 meters, the MSC Seashore is the cruise line’s longest cruise vessel. She is an evolution of the Seaside class of vessels, and is one of two on order in the new Seaside Evo class, with a second ship set to follow in 2023.

According to MSC, the Seashore is also the largest ever ship built in Italy.

Ship: MSC Seashore

Cruise Line: MSC

Capacity: 4,560 passengers

Shipyard: Fincantieri, Italy

Estimated Delivery Date: July 2021

Features and Design: The MSC Seashore follows the Seaside and Seaview but is the first of two Seaside Evo class ships with newly designed public spaces and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any ship in the company’s fleet.

According to the cruise line, more than 65 percent of the ship has been enhanced to make MSC Seashore a significant further evolution of her sister ships.

The new class of ship builds on the Seaside class with a larger MSC Yacht Club, more specialty restaurants on deck 8 for dining al fresco, a larger number of whirlpools across the ship, an addition of 200 guest cabins, as well as larger public areas, and an additional double-deck aft lounge.

The ship will feature new cabin designs such as cluster cabins for families that link two or three adjoining cabins and can accommodate between six and 10 people, plus bigger and more spacious cabins for guests with a disability – 75 in total – will be available.

Two brand new restaurants will be introduced, including one exclusively for Aurea guests (MSC’s upscale, enhanced package). There will be a new location for the five specialty restaurants to allow for waterfront seating on the ship’s boardwalk to give guests a greater sea view as they dine.

The MSC Seashore will also have 20 distinct specialty bars.

The ship will feature a new design of her aft pool design, an enlarged indoor pool, and a new interactive waterpark for guests of all ages.

Moreover, the Seaside Evo ships will allegedly be equipped with the latest advanced environmental technology – including a selective catalytic reduction system, exhaust gas cleaning technology, state-of-the-art waste management and recycling systems, advanced water treatment systems, and an advanced energy and heat recovery system.

Debut Season: From August 2021, the MSC Seashore will be sailing in the Western Mediterranean from Civitavecchia, Genoa, Barcelona, and Marseilles.

Following Itineraries: In October-November 2021, the MSC Seashore will be offering an 18-night transatlantic itinerary where the ship will visit the U.S. and the Caribbean. She will then be sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, as well as destinations like Bahamas and Mexico, all the way until November 2022.