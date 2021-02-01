Fincantieri Strengthens Merchant Ships Division

Fincantieri has announced that it has included its Services Division within its Merchant Ships Division, thus representing a unique point of reference for the ship owners as it pursues further business opportunities and optimizing the synergies between the newbuilding and after sales sectors in the cruise segment,

The enhanced activities will also comprise the supervision and coordination of Fincantieri Services USA, the group’s subsidiary headquartered in Miami, the company said, in a press release.

Daniele Fanara will be at the head of the business unit, assisted by Andrew Toso as deputy, reporting directly to Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.

The operation will also result in producing a widespread benefit for the other Fincantieri companies, notably for the furniture and the electrical and mechanical systems hubs, according to the Italian shipbuilder.

Specifically, the most involved activities by the reorganization will be the refurbishment of cabins, public spaces and catering areas, the installation and replacement of state-of-the-art stabilizers and thrusters, the introduction of new propulsion and energy systems in terms of energy saving and emission reduction, the modernization of air conditioning systems also combined with air sanitization systems.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “Considering that one in three ships of the current global cruise fleet has been built by us, this operation will allow us to fully exploit the wealth of experience and knowledge of our different ship platforms. Thus, we will be able to offer our clients increasingly specialized and advanced works that can renew and extend the units' life”.