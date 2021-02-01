Princess Cruises Launches Sports Betting at Sea

In a first for the cruise industry, Princess Cruises today has announced Ocean Sportsbook, a new, real-time sports wagering option onboard its MedallionClass ships, giving guests the opportunity to bet on major sports competitions.

When the ship is in international waters, or wherever permitted by law, guests can use the MedallionClass app to wager on a host of major sports competitions, as well as place prop bets during live events taking place during their cruise. Guests also will have the opportunity to place bets on future competitions that occur well after their voyages, the company said, in a press release.

"On Princess MedallionClass cruises our guests can stay connected with their friends and family around the world, and now with Ocean Sportsbook, they can also stay connected to their favorite teams and wager on a host of events whenever they sail with us," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Taking a cruise vacation no longer means being disconnected from a big game, an iconic event or friends and family."

Built in partnership with software developer, Miomni, Ocean Sportsbook will be available on all Princess MedallionClass ships upon approval to return to service in 2021. The new sportsbook is part of Ocean Casino – a digital experience that lets wagers be placed beyond the casino – stateroom, poolside, spa, and more – on an assortment of games that include blackjack, slots, poker, roulette, bingo, keno and lottery.

"A fully-connected guest experience now goes well beyond a superior Wi-Fi position, and Ocean Sportsbook reinforces the unparalleled position MedallionClass enjoys in the industry," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "Wagering is now seamlessly fused into the overall guest experience in both digital and physical interactions all powered by the OCEAN Guest Experience Platform."