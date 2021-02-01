Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Trimline Seeing More Inquiries as Refit Market Picks Up

Simon Dawkins

Before COVID-19 hit, it was business as usual at Trimline, starting projects, finishing projects, and bidding on future jobs to the tune of six to eight major refits a year.

“We had just finished a big project for Royal Caribbean on crew areas, including cabins, bars and messes,” said Simon Dawkins, commercial manager for the interior outfitter, in an interview for the 2021 Drydock Report by Cruise Industry News.

And now things are starting to come back online, he continued, with more inquiries coming in from the cruise lines.

“These are projects we knew were going to happen or repeat projects coming back to life,” Dawkins said. “Some of it we expected to see. It’s the usual mix of keeping the high standards of a cruise ship, while adding the latest offerings and upgrading designs.”

A fresh new look aboard the Mein Schiff 4 was installed in February.

Huge drydocks that were being planned are on hold, but smaller refurbishment projects are happening when the ships are in for regulatory work and essential maintenance.

Trimline has adjusted its planning process, going to what Dawkins described as a double-up method.

“For every project team we are sending out, there is another one at base aware of the job. We used to work just-in-time for inventory, with lean management, but now we’ve decided to have items two weeks early.

With more pieces in the market pie as more operators emerge with older ships, Dawkins said he couldn’t be happier, with more potential customers needing interior updates.

“We go onboard with the new owners and talk about a budget. Ten million pounds would be a light rebranding,” he said.

Being smart, new operators don’t need a ton of cash to rebrand a ship.

“Changing the wall coverings, carpets, a bit of furniture and lighting will easily change the feel of a room,” Dawkins said, adding that just updating colors will go a long way.”

Success comes from a strong supply chain. A ship can’t be reentering service with a missing wall covering or light fixture.

“That is a big one. We’re one of the longest-running outfitters out there, so is our supply chain,” Dawkins said.

There is also some smart planning.        Trimline plans in extra time shipping to specific facilities. Sending containers to the Bahamas? Only about 60 percent of containers actually get delivered and leave the container ship on the first try – so three weeks becomes six weeks – so a cargo ship can drop off containers on the second attempt.

"The main key to success, right from the start, when a client sends the design brief, is to look at it, speak to the client, and make that design brief a reality. We cost engineer it and the client gets the best they can for the budget they have.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report