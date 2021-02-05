New Ship Preview: Quark Ultramarine

The Quark Ultramarine is the new polar expedition ship that will combine leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems that will reportedly allow passengers to get off the ship and deeper into the polar wilderness faster than ever before.

Ship: Ultramarine

Cruise Line: Quark Expeditions

Capacity: 199 passengers

Shipyard: Brodosplit, Croatia

Estimated Delivery Date: February 2021

Features and Design: The 13,000-ton Ultramarine combines leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems to optimize the polar expedition experience. The ship has two twin-engine helicopters, two helidecks, and an aft marina.

The helicopters on the Ultramarine will be robust twin-engine helicopters, which will feature exceptional viewing spaces and comply with the industry standards for safety.

Quark will offer even more off-ship activities with the Ultramarine and her two twin-engine helicopters, including heli-hiking, heli-landing, flightseeing, alpine kayaking, a Greenland camp experience, mountain biking, and an ice sheet experience. The Ultramarine will also house 20 Zodiacs in a hangar close to the waterline, allowing guests to get off the ship in half the time of that of industry averages, to enjoy more spontaneous adventures than previously possible.

The bold new exterior of the Ultramarine features a multi-colored livery embracing Quark's color scheme and brand identity.

The vessel will feature 102 suites across nine categories, and features the largest entry-level suites of its class (according to the company), generous balconies in over 60 percent of the suites, and six solo suites with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Cabins will feature spacious entryways, spa-inspired restrooms, heated bathroom floors, and premium beds and linens with nine cabin categories on hand.

Guests can also look forward to two dining areas, four bars, a panorama lounge, lecture theater, library, polar boutique, spa and fitness center, sauna, and more. The zodiac hanger will have four embarkation points for quick unloading and loading of guests for expeditions.

Optimized fuel, water, provisioning, and waste-handling systems will enable a best-in-class, 70-day operational range that will allow the Ultramarine to offer up a new set of polar experiences.

Debut Season: The Ultramarine is scheduled to sail from Oslo, Norway in May-June 2021, exploring Spitsbergen with itineraries between seven and 14 days.

Following Itineraries: From the end of June to the beginning of July 2021, the ship will be carrying out Greenland itineraries from Reykjavik. The Ultramarine will also offer Canada, Northwest passage, the Antarctic, and South Georgia voyages, changing its departure country every couple of months.