New Ship Preview: Crystal Endeavor

The 183-meter long Crystal Endeavor was originally poised to enter service in summer 2020 in Japan, coinciding with the Olympics. However, that date’s been pushed back by a year due to coronavirus-related work stoppages at MV Werften.

According to the press release, Genting Hong Kong (GHK), Crystal’s parent company, recently completed a 193-million-euro loan agreement with the German government for the completion of Crystal Endeavor and to support the operations of the shipyard through March 2021.

The ship’s launch will mark Crystal's debut in the expedition market.

Ship: Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Capacity: 200 passengers

Shipyard: MV Werften, Germany

Estimated Delivery Date: summer 2021

Features and Design: At 19,800 tons, the PC6-designated Crystal Endeavor will allegedly be the largest, most spacious purpose-built polar class expedition yacht in the world.

The 100 suites will include two Crystal Penthouse Suites, eight Penthouse Suites, and 90 Deluxe Suites. The larger of the two Crystal Penthouse Suites features a two-bedroom layout, while the other one-bedroom plan connects to an adjacent Deluxe Suite through an adjoining entry. Both offer dedicated dining areas and butler’s prep space for in-suite dining from any of Crystal Endeavor’s Michelin-level eateries. The Penthouse Suites and Deluxe Suites offer separate sleeping and sitting areas, private verandahs, and desk vanity areas.

Luxury touches include king-sized beds, walk-in closets, heated storage for drying parkas, spa-like bathrooms with adjustable heated floors, anti-fog mirrors, and rain-showerheads.

Technical details include ambient lighting, interactive streaming TVs, and bedside iPads in every suite that offer voyage information and numerous international daily newspapers.

The yacht will also feature generous public spaces, a full-service spa and salon, a connoisseur club, a casino, six restaurants including Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma, and expedition rooms. She will also boast a one-to-one staff to guest ratio.

Debut Season: Currently listed to start on Sept. 15 with a 13-night itinerary from Tromsø, Norway, exploring the Norwegian fjords and Scottish isles, and finishing the voyage in London.

Following Itineraries: The Crystal Endeavor is planning to navigate some of the world’s most remote areas, offering voyages in three categories: far-flung destinations, the exploration of cultural regions including the regions’ populations, and the exploration of natural areas.

Some of the upcoming destinations planned for the Crystal Endeavor include the Norwegian Fjords and Scottish Isles, France, Spain and Portugal, the Atlantic Isles and Western Africa, Brazil and Argentina, and Antarctica.