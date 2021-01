Friday morning saw the Costa Smeralda make contact with a cargo crane in the port of Savona, essentially destroying one of the ship's lifeboats.

Local reports said the ship was maneuvering when the incident occured and there were no injuries. Shoreside damage included buildings and cranes.

Costa will resume operations on March 13 with the Costa Smeralda with three- and four-day mini-cruises, or a seven-day cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.