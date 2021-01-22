Ritz-Carlton Will Start Cruising in July

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will launch operations in July with the 298-guest Evrima, currently under construction in Spain.

The first voyage will now set sail on July 24, 2021 from Venice, Italy to Athens, Greece.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Ladies and Gentlemen continues to remain our highest priority,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Due to the ongoing safety concerns and travel restrictions due to COVID-19, we have decided to proactively reschedule our first sailing to later in the summer. Knowing that our guests are eager to travel to the Mediterranean, we have also adjusted our fall itinerary schedule to include additional voyages in the Mediterranean. More than ever, we are eager to welcome guests aboard Evrima in July and are really looking forward to delivering an exceptional experience.”

To address the challenges uncertainty brings when evaluating future travel plans, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has established a Flexible Booking Program for 2021 Mediterranean voyages. Under this program, guests can submit a request to receive a future cruise credit equal to 100% of the cruise fare paid up to 31 days prior to sailing, should travel restrictions prevent guests from reaching their scheduled port of embarkation after final payment. The credit can be applied within 12 months of issue toward any available voyage thru April 14, 2023.