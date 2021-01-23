ExxonMobil Signs Deal With Drew Marine

ExxonMobil Marine Lubricants has signed an agreement with Drew Marine that will enhance the availability of its oils and greases, according to a press release.

Flagship grades, including Mobil SHC™ Aware™, will now be available via the global supply chain of Drew Marine, helping ensure international vessel operators have access to the lubricants they need, when and where they need them, the company announced.

“Drew Marine is a recognized expert in the delivery of maritime technical services, and we are therefore excited to work with them to provide vessel operators around the globe greater access to our high quality lubricants,” said Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager, ExxonMobil.

“This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to quality and performance,” he added.

The agreement covers a range of ExxonMobil’s synthetic marine industry lubricants. These include specific grades for compressors, hydraulic systems, gears, auxiliary engines and refrigeration plants.

“Our global commercial and technical service personnel have a deep understanding of the needs of vessel operators,” said Frank J. Monteiro, president and CEO of Drew Marine. “This new relationship with ExxonMobil will give our teams access to the products they need to help our customers benefit from high quality lubricant solutions.”